In greed for power, Capt has formed triarchy with BJP and SAD: Channi

Accusing Captain Amarinder Singh of failing to accomplish anything, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Thursday said the former CM, in his greed for power, has now “joined hands with BJP and SAD to form a triarchy”.

“Amarinder Singh could not accomplish anything during his tenure and has now joined hands with the BJP, which is inimical to the interests of Punjab. He has joined hands with BJP in greed of power. Amarinder and (SAD president) Sukhbir Singh Badal are befooling people of Punjab. The reality is that the SAD, BJP and Amarinder have together formed a triarchy,” said Channi.

He was addressing a public gathering at the grain market in Payal of Ludhiana district.

Channi said that SAD indulged in “open loot of the state” and it is due to the “dictatorship of Badals and Bikramjeet Majithia” that the party has been pushed to the sidelines. “As long as Sukhbir and Majithia are in SAD, that party cannot regain its lost ground,” said Channi, adding that Badals’ fleet of buses, “acquired by looting the hard earned money of common man” are now rotting in police stations.

The CM also said that the sacrilege cases were being pursued vigorously and no person who is responsible would be allowed to go scot free. The same treatment will be meted out to the drug peddlers be. He also said that on the orders of the high court, Punjab Police went to Haryana jail to interrogate Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Targeting his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Channi reiterated that “outsiders” are out to capture Punjab as if it is a common land for anybody’s taking. He further said that only the people of Punjab would rule the state. “Rallies of AAP and SAD are always a flop show whereas people come to meet me in huge numbers wherever I go because it is their love,” he said.

Channi said that Kejriwal makes tall claims whenever he comes to Punjab but the truth was that “he is totally ignorant about the ethos, culture or the issues of the state; people would not tolerate such parachute leaders”.

Channi announced several projects and grants for Payal sub-division including Rs 13 crore for the sewage at Doraha, Rs 2 crore each for Payal and Maloud, post mortem facility at Payal Civil Hospital, Rs 40 lakh for drainage of polluted water, special maintenance of Payal-Bija road, grant for shed at Payal grain market and re-instating the bus route from Amritsar to Chandigarh via Payal till Chintpurni.

He also paid tributes to former Punjab CM Beant Singh who belonged to Payal. “No stone would be left unturned for ensuring the prosperity of this region which produced leaders such as Beant Singh who made sacrifice for the sake of peace in Punjab,” said Channi.

Accompanying Channi, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal said that as long as the people of Punjab are not satisfied, the Congress party would not rest.

Beant Singh’s grandson and state industry minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli said, “Punjab is a border state, surrounded by the forces inimical to it. Earlier, terrorism pushed Punjab into the dark ages but the sacrifices of the Congress established peace”.

Local Congress MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha said that people have got a CM in Channi who feels the pulse of the common man.