In fresh surge, Punjab sees 8,015 new Covid cases, 182 deaths in 24 hours

A man being tested for Covid-19 at Civil Hospital in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab on Wednesday recorded 8,015 fresh Covid cases — the highest single-day surge since the pandemic started last year — the state bulletin released on Wednesday stated. The state also added 182 new deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Wednesday also marked the first time that the state’s daily case count had crossed the 8,000-mark in Punjab since the pandemic started last year.

According to the state bulletin, the total number of cases also breached the 4 lakh mark on Wednesday, settling on 4,07,509 — of which 63,007 were active.

Further, with 182 fresh deaths, the state’s Covid fatality toll touched 9,825 on Wednesday, with the case fatality rate (CFR) hovering around the 2.41% mark, higher than the national CFR of 1.09%. The number of patients ‘on ventilator support’ has risen to 240 and those on oxygen support are 8,457.

The maximum fresh cases on Wednesday were recorded from Ludhiana (1186), SAS Nagar (1056), Amritsar (932) and Jalandhar (838), with the highest positivity rate being witnessed in SAS Nagar (Mohali) — 29.42%

As per the district wise break-up of 182 deaths- 21 people died in Bathinda, 19 each in Ludhiana, Sangrur and Patiala, 18 in Amritsar, 17 in SAS Nagar (Mohali), 10 in Fazilka, nine each in Muktsar and Jalandhar, seven in Hoshiarpur, six in Pathankot, four each in Kapurthala, Gurdaspur, Barnala and Faridkot, three each in SBS Nagar and Mansa, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Ferozepur and one each in Moga and Tarn Taran.

Also, there were 6,701 fresh recoveries Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a total of 70,069 beneficiaries received their Covid-19 vaccine jabs under the healthcare, frontline workers and 45+ age group category.