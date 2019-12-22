In an NRI’s house in Punjab, a school finds a ‘home’

A class is underway in one of the three rooms at Raghubir Singh’s house at village Barmalipur, in Ludhiana. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh) A class is underway in one of the three rooms at Raghubir Singh’s house at village Barmalipur, in Ludhiana. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

An iron gate, a storeroom at the front and three rooms on the left with a porch in the middle to place the cots under the warm winter sun, it looks like a typical Punjab village house. But that is only till you see children, dressed in school uniform, playing badminton in the porch and reciting lessons in the three rooms.

Four teachers sit in the storeroom-turned-’staff room’, cupboards and record racks cover the grain storage drums, folding cots and other household stuff. Colourful charts and handicrafts made by the students decorate the walls of the three rooms, while outside several bicycles are seen parked in the porch, even as mid-day meal is cooked under a shed.

Canada-based NRI Raghubir Singh’s “home” in village Barmalipur of sub-division Payal in Ludhiana is now home to the local Government Middle School, for classes 6 to 8.

It has been eight months now that the 65 year old opened his heart and home for students of the government middle school that had no roof. Since April last year when school’s decades-old building was declared unsafe by the Public Works Department (PWD), the students and their teachers had been moving from one spot to the other – from a gurdwara to an open shed and even under the porch of their own unsafe school building. The winter last year was spent shivering, under an open shed of another house in the village whose owners could only spare some open space for them, not the rooms.

This year it is finally warm winters for 61 children of the school.

While Raghubir Singh opened the gates of his home for the school, a new school building is also under construction after some 15 NRIs from the village decided to pool-in funds in coordination with panchayat.

Charanjeet Kaur, the headteacher of the school, remembers the ordeal that students went through after the school building was declared unsafe. “There were orders from PWD that in no case we can make students sit in unsafe classrooms but there was no other space to sit. Initially we shifted to the village gurdwara and all three classes were being held at one place. Then we moved to the porch of our own unsafe school building. Later we shifted to the house of another NRI where we were allowed to use an open shed only. Children spent the entire winter shivering last year. We requested sarpanch to find a better place for us and then Raghubir Singh, who lives in Canada, asked us to shift to his house, which was lying vacant,” she says.

The day the school started from Raghubir Singh’s home, the family also organized a lunch and path (prayers). “Nearly 60 per cent of children in our school are from migrant families and very poor. They were elated when they finally had rooms to sit in. In the rainy season, knee-high water used to accumulate in the classrooms,” says Amandeep Kaur, another teacher.

In India currently, Raghubir Singh while speaking to The Indian Express, said, “My brother lives in Nagpur and my son is in transport business in Calgary, Canada. Kids had no space to sit and it was very shameful that we could not provide a roof over their heads. My residential premises, spread over around 1.25 bighas, was lying vacant so I thought why not let kids study here. Why this can’t be a school?.”

“I cannot even think of taking rent or any other dues from the kids or teachers. I have to face God,” he laughs. “Anyway, I have another house in the village and whenever we are here, we can stay there,” he adds.

At the construction site where new middle school building is coming up, sarpanch Kuldeep Singh, says, “We are spending around Rs 50 lakh on the new building that will have eight classrooms. Fifteen NRIs have pooled funds for helping us construct the building. While panchayat had eight bighas of land, another 10 bighas were purchased by NRIs for nearly Rs 25 lakh and donated for school playground. After seeing the condition of the kids last winter, I had requested Raghubir Singh to let the students use his house. He was more than happy to open it for the school.”

Asked if any funds have been received from the education department or government for a new building, he says, “Around Rs 3 lakh was sanctioned some time back. We will use it now.”

Charanjeet Kaur says after the students shifted to Raghubir Singh’s house, an anonymous complaint was moved against the teachers saying that they were making children sit in ‘Dangran wala ghar’ (cow shed). “There was never a single cow or buffalo in this house. In August, we received a notice from PWD asking if we were making students sit in cowshed. They came for inspection and could not find any cattle. There was none. If they were so worried about the safety of children, then why no other space was provided after declaring our school unsafe?,” she asks.

While the students of Barmalipur were lucky enough to have Raghubir Singh, children in many other government schools of Punjab are still being forced to sit in open with their classrooms being declared unsafe or their schools not having a building at all.

As per the data revealed in Punjab Assembly in 2018 by then state school education minister Aruna Chaudhary, as many as 3,488 classrooms and 80 buildings of government schools were declared unsafe across the state. Sources said many other unsafe school buildings have been razed after being declared unsafe but new ones haven’t come up yet forcing teachers to hold classes in parks, dharamshalas (Community centres), gurdwaras, under trees and sheds or wherever space is available.

The Congress government in state claims to have converted nearly 8,100 of total 19,200 government schools (including primary, middle, high and senior secondary) into ‘Smart Schools’ but of this only 261 received government funding and rest have been done through donations.

Advocate HC Arora of Punjab and Haryana High Court has filed a complaint with Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (PSCPCR) alleging callous attitude of education department in providing safe classrooms to government school children. “Converting a few school into smart schools hold little relevance when other schools are even grappling to have basic infrastructure and children are left shivering outside in biting cold. Many schools still do not have safe drinking water facility or even separate washrooms for boys and girls. And even in case of smart schools, teachers are being asked to collect funds from NRIs and others. Why state government has no funds for its own schools?”

Punjab director general of school education (DGSE) Mohammad Tayyab said that classrooms and buildings are being constructed as per funds being received under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. “Work is under progress wherever required and as per funds available,” he said. He refused to share the latest data on unsafe classrooms and building less schools in the state.

