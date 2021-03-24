In 11 Punjab districts, farmers who cultivate maize instead of paddy to get financial aid

Under this project, a subsidy of Rs 23,500 per hectare would be given to the farmers who will shift from paddy to maize cultivation.

To push agricultural diversification in Punjab, the National Bank for Rural and Agriculture Development (NABARD) has decided to implement National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change (NAFCC) project during the year 2021-22 under which 10,000 hectare area will be covered in 11 districts. Under this project, a subsidy of Rs 23,500 per hectare would be given to the farmers who will shift from paddy to maize cultivation.

NABARD would implement this project in Moga, Patiala, Shri Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Ropar districts. As per the specified conditions laid down, a cluster should be of 25 hectares. This project would be implemented in the blocks where the groundwater level has gone down and the tendency of farmers to burn straw is higher.

Moga deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans said that the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has asked for an action plan for the implementation of this project during the coming Kharif season. In this project farmers adopting maize or maize silage crop (for giving up one hectare of paddy) would be given Rs 23,500 assistance per hectare. Apart from this, the Hydrology Wing would also implement the “Pani Bachao Paisa Kamao” scheme in these blocks in which demonstration plants would be set up and the farmers would be given the benefit of this scheme.

Hans said that a blueprint was being prepared in Moga district to provide the benefits of this project to the farmers. In Moga, four demonstration plants (total 500 hectares) per block of 25-25 hectares would be set up. Therefore the department is motivating the farmers.