‘Illegal mining’ in Maur: As farmers continue protest, MLA says have proof of wrongdoing

Three days after three people were arrested on charges of carrying out illegal mining in Maur, farmers owing allegiance to the BKU Ugrahan continued to protest against local AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maisarkhana who had “carried out the raid” and called the police. Meanwhile, Punjab Police Saturday suspended the station house officer, Bathinda Rural police station, and sent to police lines for failing to reach the spot on Thursday night when MLA called him following the ‘raid’.

The illegal mining was allegedly being carried out in the fields of Harjinder Singh Baggi, who is the Bathinda district general secretary of BKU Ugrahan. While Baggi has not been named in the FIR, three tractor and earthmover machine drivers — Sukhjeet Singh, Gurmail Singh and Jeeta Singh — have been arrested.

Soon after the incident, farmers sat on a dharna near Baggi’s fields demanding that the case be withdrawn. They claim that Baggi was levelling the field and not mining sand, as has been alleged by the MLA.

Maisarkhana, however, in a Facebook live session Saturday night claimed that he had the proof of illegal mining.

“On September 8, at around 11.30pm, I was coming from a function, when I noticed an over-speeding trolley full of sand. I moved my vehicle to one side and saw several more such trolleys moving at high speed. The security personnel with me stopped them even as the drivers tried to flee from the spot. I called the local SHO, but he didn’t reach the spot. Later, I went to the police station, but he wasn’t present. In addition, I also went to the fields of BKU Ugrahan leader Harjinder Singh Baggi from where sand was being taken out by digging a 25-feet deep pit,” the MLA claimed.

He alleged that the next morning the machine was removed from spot and the pit had been levelled. “This was done despite the fact that I had informed the police. It clearly shows a nexus between the police and those carrying out illegal mining,” he added.

Maisarkhana further said that he had no personal enmity with anyone but “I am against” illegal works. “Now, farmers’ union is claiming that the land was being levelled. I want to ask, why was it being done in the night and after digging such a deep pit? I appeal to the BKU Ugrahan leadership to get the matter investigated. I have all the proofs with me and I have submitted them to Bathinda SSP. The neighbouring villagers too know about the illegal mining in this area and in the past one person had died too in this tussle,” the MLA claimed.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BKU Ugrahan members staged a day long dharna outside Maur police station, demanding that the FIR be quashed or they will plan future course of action on Monday.