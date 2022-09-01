Illegal colonies to be thing of past, new policy in September: Aman Arora

Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora on Wednesday said that illegal colonies would soon become a thing of the past in Punjab. He also assured that colonisers developing approved colonies would be promoted by the state government.

He directed Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) to unleash development works under its jurisdiction on war footing. He also asked them to ensure that residents of all approved colonies get the best of facilities as the Bhagwant Mann-led government is committed for wholesome development of the state. Arora was speaking after reviewing development works of GLADA at Ludhiana. He also interacted with colonisers and Resident Welfare Associations at Bachat Bhawan.

While charing a meeting with officials at GLADA to review development works, regularisation of illegal colonies and financial position of urban body, the Cabinet Minister said that the government was making efforts to ensure balanced growth of urban areas by ensuring effective mechanism. He directed GLADA officials to carry out a detailed survey of all areas under their jurisdiction and carry out comprehensive development works, with focus on enhancing green cover. He also directed them to chalk out a strategy under which maximum funds are spent on infrastructure in approved residential colonies and industrial estates. He also directed them to find suitable places where new urban and industrial estates can be developed.

He added that officers must not keep funds stocked in the bank accounts for the sake of earning interest and asked them to use the money for development works in a planned manner for the benefit the residents of approved colonies. He also assessed the progress of various projects being implemented by GLADA, including Government Senior Secondary School, Community Club, 100- Ft road, special park, construction of minor bridge, Recarpeting of Chandigarh road and other road and sewerage works. Arora further stated that GLADA had 181 licensed colonies in its jurisdiction and asked the officers to ensure unprecedented development of these areas by bringing more development projects. During his meeting with the colonisers and representatives of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) at Bachat Bhawan, here, the Cabinet Minister said that the Punjab government would soon bring out a single window system for real estate sector.

