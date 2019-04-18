If Modi returns, Indian passport will have same value as US passport, : SAD’s Chandumajra

In a state where majority of the youth would do anything in the book, even risk their lives by taking dangerous and illegal routes, to settle in foreign countries, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate for the Lok Sabha polls is seeking votes promising that the Indian passport will carry a value equal to that of the US passport if Modi government returned at Centre.

“In two-years time, the Indian passport will have the same value as the American passport,” says Prem Singh Chandumajra, the Akali nominee from Anandpur Sahib.

The sitting Anandpur Sahib MP has centered his poll pitch around Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising him for the surgical strikes, the anti-satellite missile test and for “enormously increasing India’s prestige” globally.

“Duniya de kise hisse vich chale jao, American passport hove taan salute vajde ne (Go to any part of the world, you will get respect if you hold the American passport),” Chandumajra tells the public rallies.

“In five years, Modi has enhanced the prestige and honour of the country to an extent that leaders who used to shy away from shaking hands now come hugging),” the Akali leader says in his address in one of the rallies. “To bring honour to our country, he (Modi) has has put his political life at stake to he adds, underlining that political opponents would have been after Modi had “even a wing of a plane got damaged in surgical strike”.

“Congress says only trees were uprooted. I want to ask Congress, will you allow anyone to uproot trees outside your house. Modi Sahib ne 400 -500 kilometer pular vich upgreh thok ta…othe taan drakhat nahi si..aj dekho taan sahi desh kithe chala gaya hai (Modi sahib blew up a satellite some 400 – 500 kilometers away in space…You can see where the country has reached ),” he says.

As per seat sharing arrangement, SAD contests on 10 seats and its ally BJP on three in Punjab. The Akalis have so far announced candidates on eight seats. Chandumajra is the only sitting MP who has been renominated. The party is yet to announce candidates for Bathinda and Ferozepur. Union cabinet minister and Bathinda MP in all likelihood would seek re-election from the parliamentary constituency.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Akali Dal had won four seats. Party’s Khadoor Sahib MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura last year had revolted against SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, blaming him for party’s crushing defeat in 2017 assembly election. Brahmpura later formed separate party SAD (Taksali) with two other rebel veterans Rattan Singh Ajnala and Sewa Singh Sekhwan. Akali MP from Ferozepur Sher Singh Ghubaya recently joined Congress after he fell out with Sukhbir more than two years ago. Ghubaya’s son had contested and won on Congress ticket in 2017 elections.