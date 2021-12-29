‘If Dyer responsible for Jallianwala Bagh, then why not Badals for 2015 police firing’

Invoking the Jallianwala Bagh massacre to target the previous Shiromani Akali Dal government, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Tuesday asked if General Dyer was held responsible for the 1919 killings, then why not the Badals for the police firing on peaceful protesters at Behbal Kalan.

Two people were killed during the police firing on people protesting against sacrilege in Behbal Kalan, while some persons were injured in the firing at Kotkapura in Faridkot in October 2015. At that time, the Shiromani Akali Dal was in power. “If General Dyer was responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre then why not the Badals for firing on innocent and peaceful protesters in the Bargari case,” Channi told a gathering at grain market in Sunam.

An official release quoted Channi saying that unarmed Sikhs who were peacefully chanting hymns were killed in the firing at Bargari and Sukhbir Singh Badal and Parkash Singh Badal, the leaders of Akali Dal, are solely responsible for this incident. He further said, “Our great revolutionary Shaheed Udham Singh had waited for years to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre where hundreds of innocent people were killed by the Britishers on the orders of General Dyer.”

Saluting the contribution of Shaheed Udham Singh in the freedom struggle, Channi said his head bows in reverence for this land which has produced the great revolutionary Shaheed Udham Singh and he was also feeling honoured that the memorial at Sunam Udham Singh Wala has come up during the tenure of his government.

Channi said that his government would soon unveil the statue of ‘Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh’ at village Badrukhan near Sangrur city as the preparations were already in full swing. He said that his government was proactively engaged in resolving the issues being faced by the common people of the state which was clearly visible from the recent decisions. Channi said in the past, the Badals “looted” the state exchequer and right after taking office as the CM, he had directed the newly inducted cabinet Minister Raja Warring to act tough against the “illegal” transport business of the Badals.

Addressing another rally at Sardulgarh in Mansa, Channi targeted AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, alleging he is a self-proclaimed “aam aadmi” (common man) who is least bothered about the interests of commoners. “A person who is having a lavish lifestyle, how can he know about the agonies of the common man,” Channi said.

He asked Kejriwal which common man stays in sprawling and expensive hotels. Channi said only a person like him who has faced hardships can understand the problems of the people, according to an official statement here. Channi termed Kejriwal and his allies “East India Company” and said Punjab leaders are “ignored” by Kejriwal and an “outsider” is just projecting himself on posters as the leader of Punjab which, he added, the Punjabis will not tolerate.

He further said that most MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party have left the party as their “fake propaganda of projecting themselves as common man is exposed.” Targeting the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress leader Channi further said the Badals and Bikram Singh Majithia would not be spared as they “looted Punjab for their personal gains”. The chief minister said Majithia has gone into hiding because of fear of arrest.

He said, “We are strong and capable enough to take strong decisions to stop all kinds of mafias in the state whereas the AAP convener (Kejriwal) has given a written apology to the Majithia.” The CM announced the upgradation of government health institutions at Sunam and Longowal and said that his government has also sanctioned Rs 7 crore for the up-gradation of roads in Sunam constituency. He also handed over cheques of development grants to panchayats of Sunam under ‘Punjab Nirman Program’. He also gave a cheque of financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh to a needy woman, Kirna Rani, hailing from Lehra town of the district.