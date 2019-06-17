If drugs are available, police are responsible, says Ferozepur SSP

“IF DRUGS are still available in the market, the police department is responsible. Without the consent of police department, nothing wrong can happen. Cops should stop taking bribes and start doing their duties.”

These words were purportedly spoken by Ferozepur SSP Sandeep Goyal himself at a seminar about a week ago, and a video of the speech has gone viral on social media.

The seminar was organised to take feedback from the masses regarding drugs availability in the market and also to make them aware of the harmful effects of drugs at Ferozepur city as well as at Lakho-ke Behram area in Ferozepur rural area where Gurpreet Deo, ADGP of the Special Task Force (STF) was also present. The STF checks drug smuggling in the state.

In the video, after listening to villagers who had come to the seminar, the Ferozepur SSP is purportedly seen saying that he is thankful to all villagers “who showed us the mirror”.

“People do come and praise us, but you have told us the reality. Mothers have said that their kids are in the grip of drugs, many women become widows. If we are failing in our duties, I am responsible for all this. Though I came to this station only three months ago, being head of the department, I have this responsibility. We are a highly paid organisation. Many get a salary of around Rs 70,000. I get Rs 1.5 lakh. We get a home and many other facilities as well. I appeal to my forces that they are being paid well by the government so that should start performing, rather than focusing on collecting bribes…It is an utter shame for the department that they don’t listen to genuine complaints but focus on the cases where bribes are given.”

Ferozepur, being a border state, is a sensitive area prone to drug smuggling.

At the same time, the SSP said, “But all (police officers) are not thiefs. Main chor nahi haan (I am not a thief). If anyone complains about me that I took even a single rupee, I will leave my job the same day. The department is working because most of us are honest and not because all are dishonest. You all need to also act tough, don’t be afraid of complaining against drug smugglers.”

Amid applause, he continued, “Nothing can happen without the involvement of police. We sit in AC offices and give reports that everything is fine, but the report at ground level is different. There are 600 villages in this district, I will visit each and every village. Will make a list of smugglers and will put them behind bars. All the black sheep of our department will also face the same fate.”

He further said, “You have told me that many cops are appointed at one police station for years together, I will transfer them out . Many complained that when they file complaints against drug suppliers, the complainant is booked in a false case. If any such case comes before me, I will put that cop behind bars as well.”

Promising to organise another meeting after two months, he appealed to the villagers to come to the forefront to fight against drugs. “Around 1700 cops cannot manage everything for 15 lakh people. You all also need to join us as warriors.”

SSP Geol was not available for comment.