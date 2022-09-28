scorecardresearch
IED under cop’s vehicle: PSPCL employee held for helping accused

Inspector Beant Juneja, incharge of CIA staff-2 Ludhiana police, said that PSPCL contractual employee Avi Sethi was a relative of main accused Yuvraj Sabharwal. (File)

The Ludhiana police Tuesday arrested a PSPCL employee for allegedly providing logistics to the main accused who planted the IED under the vehicle of a cop from Amritsar in August this year.

Inspector Beant Juneja, incharge of CIA staff-2 Ludhiana police, said that PSPCL contractual employee Avi Sethi was a relative of main accused Yuvraj Sabharwal. He not only helped Sabharwal in avoiding the police, but also accompanied him during his stay in other states.

Sethi was deputed at PSPCL’s 1912 complaint center in Phagwara and the CIA staff-2 arrested him from near Dugri in Ludhiana following a tip-off.

An IED was found under the car of Sub-Inspector Dilbagh Singh in August. Earlier, the Punjab Police said that Sabharwal was in touch with Canada-based gangster Lakhwinder Singh Landa and wanted terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who were the main conspirators of the IED case.

Inspector Juneja said that Sabharwal was living in Dugri area of Ludhiana in a rented accommodation for the past six months with his pregnant wife. Police had earlier conducted a raid at the rented accommodation but Sabharwal managed to escape. Since then Sethi was helping Sabharwal in evading arrest, police said, adding that the duo stayed in Phagwara, Ropar, Nawanshahr, Haridwar, Rishikesh and Ajmer. Following Sabharwal’s arrest, Sethi returned to Ludhiana.

Earlier Ludhiana police had arrested Bavneet Singh Micky and Harvinder Singh, of Jawaddi area for allegedly providing SIM cards on fake Identification proofs to Sabharwal. An FIR under the sections 424, 467, 468, 471, 212 and 216 of IPC was registered in the matter at Dugri police station.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 07:19:04 am
