Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

ICAR-IIMR releases first low phytic acid maize hybrid

The hybrid has been developed through marker assisted selection for a naturally occurring mutation leading to low phytic acid in maize grains.

PMH 1-LP has 36% lower phytic acid as compared to its original version, PMH 1 with 140% higher availability of inorganic phosphate. (Representational/File)

The ICAR-Indian Institute of Maize Research (IIMR), Ludhiana, in a statement released on Saturday said that it has released first low phytate maize hybrid, PMH 1-LP in the country for commercial cultivation in the northwestern plain zone (NWPZ) comprising Punjab, Haryana, plains of Uttarakhand, Western UP and Delhi.

The statement read, “It is an improved version of PMH 1, a yellow maize hybrid released by the Punjab Agricultural University in 2007.

The hybrid has been developed through marker assisted selection for a naturally occurring mutation leading to low phytic acid in maize grains. PMH 1-LP has 36% lower phytic acid as compared to its original version, PMH 1 with 140% higher availability of inorganic phosphate. It has grain yield potential of over 95 q/ha. It has moderate resistance to major diseases namely Maydis leaf blight, Turcicum leaf blight, charcoal rot and also pests namely maize stem borer and fall armyworm. The hybrid is expected to play an important role in poultry sector.”

The institute added that maize is extensively used in the feed industry. Poultry sector is highly dependent on maize grains for energy source. Phytic acid is one of the major anti-nutritional factors in maize grains that affect the bio-availability of different mineral elements like iron and zinc. It also causes environmental pollution due to presence of high phosphorus in poultry litter leading to eutrophication of water bodies.

The institute has also released three medium maturity field corn hybrids- IMH 222, IMH 223 and IMH 224. IMH 222 and IMH 223 have average yield of over 100 q/ha and released for cultivation in the NWPZ. The other field corn hybrid, IMH 224 is released for cultivation during kharif season in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Orissa.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 04:25:07 am
