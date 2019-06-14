IAF says none survived AN-32 crash : In Patiala, lieutenant’s family yet to tell bed-ridden mother that her son is no more

Ten days after an AN-32 aircraft went missing and the IAF announced that none of the 13 on board survived, the family of Flight Lieutenant Mohit Garg (27) told his mother that he had met with a major accident, but not that her son is no more.

Advertising

A pall of gloom has descended over Aggarsain Colony in Samana Mandi of Patiala, where Mohit’s family lives. They are a family of commission agents (arthiyas) and Mohit was the first to choose the defence forces as a career. He completed his schooling from Punjab Public School (Nabha) and then cleared NDA entrance exam after Class XII. For the past five years, he had been posted at Jorhat. He had last visited home on Diwali.

Mohit’s mother Salochana Devi, a heart patient, is bed-ridden. Speaking to The Indian Express, Ashwani, Mohit’s elder brother said that his father has accepted that Mohit is no more. “We have just told my mother that Mohit has met with a major accident…So that she is a little mentally prepared when the mortal remains arrive home. My father has been in Jorhat ever since this happened and was in touch with the authorities. Is there any option other than acceptance?” he said, fighting back tears.

Prem Pal, Mohit’s uncle said that the major challenge for the family now was to handle Mohit’s mother. “She is too unwell to take this shock. We have also been not communicated yet by the IAF by when the mortal remains will arrive home…Our son is no more,” he said.

Advertising

The lieutenant’s father Surinder Pal is now on the way back to Samana. He is expected to reach Delhi from Guwahati by flight Thursday night and then Samana by road.

Last year, Mohit had married his wife Astha from Jalandhar, who is a banker. The couple was living in Jorhat. Sources said efforts were on retrieve the remains from the charred wreckage.