I-T dept raids Akali MLA, other realtors; Sukhbir says vendetta

The Income Tax sleuths conducted searches at the premises of several real estate developers, including Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, in the wee hours of Tuesday, officials said.

An office and the farm house of Ayali, who represents the Dakha assembly constituency in Ludhiana, was covered under the search action. Ayali owns the Golf Link apartments located on Hambran road.

The offices and residential premises of Manu Gupta and Jagjeet Singh Grewal, who own the Sun View Enclave colony in South City were also searched, sources said, adding more than 100 sleuths of the I-T departments investigation wing have been deputed to carry out the operation.

I-T department was yet to reveal any details as the raids were continuing till the filing of this report.

Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal termed the raids on Ayali’s premises as vendetta politics. “Ayali had always been at the forefront in helping farmers. Perhaps this is the reason that Centre has targeted him. This is vendetta politics,” said Sukhbir.

Ahead of Diwali, the I-T department had raided the premises of some bicycle manufacturers and dry fruit wholesalers in Ludhiana and had claimed to have unearthed unaccounted money worth Rs 150 crore.