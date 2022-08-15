I-Day: Punjab CM promises to open more medical colleges, schools to prevent immigration of state’s youths

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann hoisted the national flag at Guru Nanak Dev Stadium in Ludhiana on the occasion of 76th Independence Day Monday.

After the I-Day programme, he also inaugurated the first Aam Aadmi Clinic, near Chand Cinema, in Ludhiana. To commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab opened 75 such Aam Aadmi Clinics, set up on the lines of Delhi’s ‘Mohalla Clinics’ to provide basic health care facilities to the common man free of cost.

In his speech at the I-Day programme, Mann pointed to the irony where on one hand freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to free the country from foreign rule, while on the other hand the youth, especially from Punjab, are trying hard to get jobs in those foreign countries by spending lakhs of rupees, due to the unemployment in our country.

“Our youngsters after clearing class 12 and IELTS are immigrating to Canada and the US with the support of their parents as they fear their children will get into bad company here. I want to assure those parents that now you have a government in Punjab that takes care of your needs. We will open new medical colleges, schools and stadiums in Punjab so that your children get all opportunities here. It is not just one child who goes abroad but the entire family. Many houses in villages are lying locked. If there would be no people left in Punjab, then what is the use of being an MP or MLA,” said Mann, urging youths to stay put in “their own Punjab.”

“Our martyrs sacrificed their lives to flush out foreign rulers and it is unfortunate that today we are trying to reach those foreign countries by shelling out Rs 30 lakh – 35 lakh. Then we should have kept them only here. So, this is not what I call ‘purna azadi’ (complete freedom). True ‘azadi’ will be achieved the day when children studying in government schools reach high posts. Punjab athletes will win Olympic medals,” said CM Mann.

Mann said that no one knows the Tricolor better than the Punjabis whose fellowmen from the state made the maximum sacrifices in the country’s freedom struggle.

“75 years ago, this Tricolor never flew this way, there was some other flag. Our freedom fighters, and youngsters saw this dream of getting our country freed from British rule. Punjab has made maximum sacrifices to keep the Tricolor flying high. No other state has made these many sacrifices. In every village of Punjab, there is a memorial or a statue in remembrance of the martyrs. No one knows this tricolor better than Punjabis because even today thousands of our youths are protecting the borders to ensure this freedom stays,” said Mann.

“The first bullet fired by the enemy has to face the chest of Punjabis which is standing like a concrete wall at the borders. Our youths come home wrapped in the Tricolour to protect the honor of our tricolor. Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev did not even see the light of Independence Day and sacrificed their lives to ignite the freedom struggle. It is our habit to speak against injustice and oppression as Guru Nanak taught us,” said Mann.

Mann also raised the issue of female foeticide and said that girls were still being killed in wombs. “A daughter who is still unborn is being killed. We need to give birth to daughters and give them an opportunity to fly,” he said.

Mann said that the cross-border Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was now helping families, who had been separated during the Partition when India-Pakistan became two countries and Punjab was bisected, to reunite after 75 years. “There’s still the lingering pain of Partition in our hearts. Our country’s Independence has given us freedom, but it has also taken away a lot from us,” said Mann.