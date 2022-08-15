scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

Ludhiana: I-Day bonanza for 3,600 sanitation workers as CM Mann hands over regularisation letters

Bhagwant Mann says the AAP government has fulfilled its promise of regularising the services of all sanitation employees engaged by civic bodies.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
August 15, 2022 6:08:49 pm
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the government was regularising the services of 3,600 sanitation workers working in Ludhiana on a contract basis.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann handed over letters of regularisation to two sanitation workers in Ludhiana during an Independence Day programme at the Guru Nanak Dev Stadium in Ludhiana on Monday.

Mann said that the government was regularising the services of 3,600 sanitation workers working in Ludhiana on a contract basis. He handed over regularisation letters to Deepal Kumar and Monika as a symbolic gesture and said others would get their letters in the days to come.

The chief minister said the government was committed to the well-being of sanitation workers and sweepers. He said the AAP government had fulfilled its promise of regularising the services of all sanitation employees engaged by civic bodies. “The AAP government stands rock solid with them (sanitation workers) always and every required step would be taken for their welfare,” he said.

Mann also launched a new website for the Ludhiana city police, ludhianacity.punjabpolice.gov.in. He said the website would enable people to lodge complaints online, monitor their progress and get reports sitting at home, besides providing first information reports for download as well as contact numbers of all officials and station house officers.

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 06:08:49 pm

