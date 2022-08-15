Ludhiana: I-Day bonanza for 3,600 sanitation workers as CM Mann hands over regularisation letters

August 15, 2022 6:08:49 pm
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann handed over letters of regularisation to two sanitation workers in Ludhiana during an Independence Day programme at the Guru Nanak Dev Stadium in Ludhiana on Monday.
Mann said that the government was regularising the services of 3,600 sanitation workers working in Ludhiana on a contract basis. He handed over regularisation letters to Deepal Kumar and Monika as a symbolic gesture and said others would get their letters in the days to come.
The chief minister said the government was committed to the well-being of sanitation workers and sweepers. He said the AAP government had fulfilled its promise of regularising the services of all sanitation employees engaged by civic bodies. “The AAP government stands rock solid with them (sanitation workers) always and every required step would be taken for their welfare,” he said.
Mann also launched a new website for the Ludhiana city police, ludhianacity.punjabpolice.gov.in. He said the website would enable people to lodge complaints online, monitor their progress and get reports sitting at home, besides providing first information reports for download as well as contact numbers of all officials and station house officers.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
Latest News
Ludhiana: I-Day bonanza for 3,600 sanitation workers as CM Mann hands over regularisation letters
Author Sudha Murty pays tribute to favourite fruit mango in new children’s book
Why Gujarat hasn’t been able to take the cow by its horns
Kid receives wooden play button from friend on reaching 100 subscribers on YouTube
75th Independence Day: Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and others celebrate India’s freedom. See pics, videos
Ola ‘relaunches’ S1 scooter at introductory price of Rs 99,999
Block website selling ‘first copy’ of New Balance, Adidas, Louis Vuitton products at discount: Delhi HC
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins tribal folk dancers during Independence Day event. Watch
Karnataka slow-pedalling on giving nod to MM Hills tiger reserve, political gains doubted
After cold-shouldering Partha, why Mamata is throwing her weight behind Anubrata Mondal
Man City’s Mendy labeled ”predator” as rape trial starts
Does breastfeeding cause sagging? Here’s what an expert says