Hundreds of farmers to arrive at Delhi’s borders today

As the protest against the three farm laws completes a year on Friday, hundreds of farmers from Punjab headed to the Singhu and Tikri borders.

The Union Cabinet Wednesday cleared a bill to be taken up in the Winter Session of Parliament, beginning next week, to roll back the three laws, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal them.

The farmers’ unions welcomed the move but said they will continue the agitation till the government agrees to their other demands, including legal guarantee for MSP.

Thousands of farmers set off to the borders carrying beddings, woollens and tents to accommodate the additional rush. “We have made arrangements for winters. Haq laye bina nahi vapas aawange (we will not return without getting our rightful due),” said Malan Kaur from Bathinda who was part of the BKU Ugrahan convoy.

Apart from taking the road route, many boarded trains too. BKU Ugrahan general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan claimed that 1,055 mini buses, 878 buses and 290 trucks carrying farmers have left for Delhi.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, meanwhile, said its “historic struggle” completes a year Friday and farmers will mark it “with massive protests at Delhi morchas and the capitals and district headquarters of distant states…”