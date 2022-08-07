How EdTech players are changing the job market?

While creating thousands of new jobs, the Indian ed-tech industry has also made it possible for our current workers to be retrained and upskilled. A customer of one Edtech company can be an employee of another.

The Edtech tsunami is a force to be reckoned with; it is entirely different to believe that people can change occupations or advance in their existing career pathways with a smartphone and an internet connection. While creating thousands of new jobs, the Indian ed-tech industry has also made it possible for our current workers to be retrained and upskilled.

The EdTech industry is also opening doors for better employment prospects. Due to the proliferation of EdTech platforms, a lot of new start-ups are emerging, creating more prospects for the employment market as a whole. Many professionals are enticed to migrate to EdTech platforms for their educational needs meanwhile continuing their professional careers. These EdTech platforms are cost-effective and offer learners a vast array of possibilities for pursuing their personal and professional interests.

Diwakar Chittora, CEO and founder of IntelliPaat explains about the impact of modern Edtech firms on the job market:

Traditional education institutions have systematically failed the modern workforce. Where most companies today seek candidates with 90% practical industry knowledge, end-up hiring fresh graduates instead, with 90% theoretical expertise, and little to no practical experience. Despite wanting to pursue a career in top IT companies, the remaining graduates settle for jobs in ITES, BPO, sales or marketing. Even the candidates hired by some of the top-most IT companies today, are subjected to 3-4 months of training, rendering their 4-year long degree tenure to be meritless. The question is, if every year over 15 lakh students graduate, why even less than 3% of that number is employable?

The answer is pretty simple, our traditional education system emphasizes more on theoretical informational dump than focusing on skill-based learning. This skill gap also impacts the job market, where new job roles keep emerging besides growing scarcity of skillful professionals to fill them.

This is where modern Edtech has stepped in to the rescue where it is providing freshers and professionals with a fair chance of achieving a competitive edge, through skill-based learning. As an EdTech player, we have contributed in this upward trend and we hope continue to deliver the best.