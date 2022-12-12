House committee inspects Buddha Nullah to identify site for intermediate pumping station in Ludhiana

A day before its scheduled meeting in Chandigarh over the issues related to Buddha Nullah and river Ghaggar, the Vidhan Sabha committee members led by its chairman Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, MLA Ludhiana East, visited the Buddha Nullah site near Gaughat Gurdwara in Ludhiana, Sunday.

The said committee has been formed to look into the issues related to polluted stream Buddha Nullah, Ghaggar river and other polluted water bodies.

Grewal along with other MLA members including Ashok Prashar and Madan Lal Bagga visited the nullah site on Sunday alongwith the officials of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) and Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB).

Grewal stated that the state government is working to clean the Buddha Nullah and efforts are being made to expedite Rs 650 crore project to clean the polluted stream. Local authorities have been facing some problems in finding a space for establishing an intermediate pumping station (IPS) near Gaughat gurdwara under this project. The IPS has to be established for carrying the sewer waste to the sewer treatment plant (STP).

The visit on Sunday was scheduled to find space in the nearby area and a few locations were also identified. A detailed discussion on the sites will be held during the meeting of Vidhan abha committee scheduled to be held in Chandigarh on Monday and final decision regarding the same will be taken soon, said Grewal while adding that the state government is committee for the development of the state and its people.

While MLA Grewal is the chairman of the committee, MLAs Ashok Prashar Pappi, Madan Lal Bagga, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Hardeep Singh Mundian, Gurpreet Singh Banawali, Barinder Goyal, Manpreet Singh Ayali, Kuljeet Singh Randhawa and Sandeep Jakhar are members of the committee.