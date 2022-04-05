Hours after warning ETT staff, govt says will withdraw order

Hours after issuing a letter to take disciplinary action against protesting elementary teachers, the education department said it will withdraw the order.

Teachers employed under elementary teachers’ training (ETT) department had been staging a dharna outside the house of state Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Hayer in Barnala since Sunday afternoon. Teachers have alleged that they were not being sent to their original postings and were instaed being asked to stay on deputation about 100-200 km away from their hometowns.

Manish Ladhuka, one of the protesting teachers said, “We had taken leave on Monday and sat on dharna. In a democratic country, everyone has the right to protest”.

Meanwhile, a letter issued by director, education department, Mohali to all district education officers (DEOs) said that ETT teachers have taken leave and were protesting outside the house of education minister. It said their leave should be cancelled and due disciplinary action be taken against them. No laxity in this context will be tolerated, it added.

However, late in the evening, some protesting teachers met DEO Barnala SS Toor in which a meeting of teachers was arranged with education minister in Chandigarh on Wednesday. “We have spoken to the higher authorities and verbally they have assured to withdraw the letter. After the meeting, dharna was also lifted.”

A notification withdrawing the order was yet to be issued till the time of this report going to press.

Ladhuka confirmed that dharna has lifted. “Around 800-900 ETT teachers had been transferred in 2019 through online mode in which we were asked to choose our station of transfer and later, through merit, transfers were done. However, nearly 900 of us were sent on deputation to far off places, which is continuing till now. So we decided to protest. Now, we have been assured that majority will be sent back to the station they chose in 2019 and one month extension in deputation will be given to only those where staff is in dire shortage,’ said Ladhuka.

BKU Dakaunda extended support to the dharna. Union’s senior vice president Manjit Singh Dhaner said, “On Monday morning, police had barricaded the lane to education minister ‘s house. We got it opened and extended support to the teachers.”