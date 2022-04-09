Hoshiarpur land scam case: Court underlines 13 points for quashing cancellation report

A Ludhiana court had on April 5 disposed of a cancellation report filed by the Vigilance Bureau in the Rs 59 crore Hoshiarpur land scam case. The court of additional district and sessions judge Ajit Atri disposed the case with directions for further investigations.

The court, in its detailed order, has pointed out at least 13 points for rejecting the cancellation report, and had stated that the probe conducted thus far falls short of the standard for completing an investigation. The court had also observed that while filing the cancellation report, the investigating agency had mainly relied upon the reply filed by accused, Anand Sagar Sharma, and on the report of the local commissioner.

The land scam was exposed in June 2016 in which allegedly blatant irregularities were found to have been committed by the competent authority for acquiring land for four laning project from Jalandhar to Hoshiarpur.

The court has highlighted specific allegations of criminal conspiracy among the accused, which led to a loss to the government. The court said that perusal of the allegations made in the FIR and the investigations conducted are not in consonance.

The detailed order points out that under Section 173 CrPC (report of police officer on completion of investigations) reasons for the conclusions taht were reached by the IO (investigating officer) need to be detailed. In present case, summary proceedings to reach at a conclusion without investigation of material aspects had taken place.

The court order (a copy of which is available with The Indian Express) pointed out that the investigation has not been conducted on material aspects of the case, which included whether any permission was sought from the municipal committee, Hoshiarpur/administration regarding the development of the colonies and what is the exact time of development of colony?

In Hoshiarpur, the agricultural land was to be acquired for four-laning of a highway in 2016. However, before the NHAI could acquire it directly from farmers, some people, in connivance with competent authority for land acquisition, purchased the land parcels from farmers at very low rates and changed its land use from agriculture to commercial and carved out residential colonies in no time. This in turn helped them get a huge compensation from the NHAI. The scam was exposed in June 2016.

The court order further said that whether proper procedure for the change in the nature of the land had been followed before issuance of the variation certificates and when the change in the nature of land was applied in each such case and when the necessary procedure was followed in each case of change of the nature of the land ought to be investigated.