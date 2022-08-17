scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Hindus, Muslims take part in prayers in memory of lives lost during Partition

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said that the governments of India and Pakistan should pass condolence resolutions in their Parliaments for the of people who lost lives during Partition.

Written by Kamaldeep Singh Brar | Amritsar |
August 17, 2022 9:00:33 am
Hindu and Muslim representatives also attended prayers at Golden Temple. (Representational image: Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

A special ardas samagam (prayer congregation) was organised in memory of the people who lost their lives during Partition at Akal Takht.
Prayers were also held at other major gurdwaras under Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) management. Earlier, Akhand Path (the continuous and uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) was also carried out and the hazuri ragis jathas Golden Temple performed Gurbani Kirtan.

Hindu and Muslim representatives also attended prayers at Golden Temple.

Gangveer Rathur, who had approached Jathedar with idea of offering prayer, said, “It is big step in understanding the pain of partition and its impact on the present and future of Punjab. The future generations need to understand why partition took place.”

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said that the governments of India and Pakistan should pass condolence resolutions in their Parliaments for the of people who lost lives during Partition. “Visas should be granted to them so that they can easily visit their ancestral and religious places. Panjabis suffered the most in Partition followed by Bengalis. People of these two states fought the British fiercely but they were punished by dividing their states and their properties were seized,” he said, adding that the pain is still there.

“The people want to see their birthplace and want to visit the holy shrines. If stopping Muslims from going to Haj, Hindus from visiting Katas Raj is a crime, Sikhs should also not be stopped from visiting Nankana Sahib and other shrines in Pakistan. Both the countries should take up the matter and grant visas generously to people of every faith to visit their religious shrines,” the Jathedar added.

