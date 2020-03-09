Ludhiana: ‘Masked men came with rods, wanted to kill me,’ says Hindu-outfit-leader

Narinder Bhardwaj Narinder Bhardwaj

The labour wing head of the Shiv Sena (Hindustan) has alleged that he was “attacked” at Ludhiana’s Focal Point area near Kohara by “masked men” with an intention to kill. Narinder Bhardwaj (45), a resident of Dhandhari Khurd, in his complaint to police has alleged that two masked miscreant came on a motorbike late Saturday as he stopped at a fuel station. He further claimed they stopped their bike in front of his car and smashed its windshield with rods. “I sped away from the spot to save my life,” said Bhardwaj to police.

According to Bhardwaj, a few minutes before the attack, he had received a suspicious call from a person who claimed to be from Tarn Taran. “He asked for my address, but I disconnected,” he said.

Bhardwaj alleged that a gunman, provided to him after assessing threat to his life, was withdrawn three months back. “I suspect the hand of radical groups behind this attack,” he said.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons on the statement of Bhardwaj under the Sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 427 (mischief causing damage of fifty rupees or more) of IPC at Jamalpur police station.

ASI Dharam Pal said CCTVs installed nearby are being checked.

On February 22, two other Shiv Sena (Hindustan) leaders Amit Arora and Mani Sheera had alleged that someone had opened fire at their vehicle on Chandigarh road after which an FIR was registered.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.