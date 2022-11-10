We will make a difference in Himachal polls, says AAP even as rivals call its campaign low-key

Even though rival parties have called the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) campaign in Himachal Pradesh low-key, party leaders said that it would make a difference in the Assembly elections this time.

In Himachal, 10-12 Punjab AAP MLAs, including five ministers, campaigned even though Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann took part in just one roadshow after the model code of conduct came into effect ahead of the November 12 poll.

“Targeting us is a normal practice of rivals as we are the ones who have created this contest triangular rather than the fight between the Congress and the BJP, in which they were conveniently giving turns to each other. December 8 (counting day) will tell the truth as to how much difference we have created in the poll results this time,” said Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains, who is the AAP’s Himachal Pradesh in-charge.

‘Ek mauka Kejriwal ko (one chance for Kejriwal)’ is the tagline the AAP employs for its Himachal campaign on the lines of their Punjab poll tagline ‘ik mauka Kejriwal nu’.

When asked why no big faces were in the state to campaign for the AAP, Bains said, “Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had come for a road show in Solan recently while Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also did a road show this week On November 9, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh came for a road show in Fatehpur to support our candidate Dr Rajan Sushant. Punjab’s cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Mann did a road show in Paonta Sahib, Nalagarh area. In fact, five of our Punjab ministers campaigned here.”

Punjab ministers who have campaigned in Himachal are Bains, Brahm Shanker Sharma aka Jimpa, Anmol Gagan Mann, Jai Kishan Rauri and Lal Chand Kataruchakk.

Bains said: “There is a triangular contest in almost every seat ..just wait and watch …this election result will create a difference. Himachal Pradesh also is shouting for a real badlaav (change) rather than just the swap between the parties. (Congress and the BJP).”

The AAP’s campaign has focused more on door-to-door campaigns and sources revealed that their candidates in Nagrota, Nadaun, Nalagarh, Fatehpur, Paonta Sahib, Hamirpur, Sulah, Chintpurni and Lahaul-Spiti were getting a good response.

AAP sources claimed the party would put up a tough fight in at least 25-30 out of the total 68 seats. However, at the same time, the BJP and Congress said the AAP was not able to get audiences to its events.

However, it needs to be mentioned that teacher unions seeking regularisation in contractual jobs disrupted the speech of Kejriwal in Solan and on the mic Kejriwal called them “hired people of rival parties”, which was criticised by the teaching community in Punjab. On October 29, three teacher unions in Punjab even started a protest rally against the AAP government in Shimla.

Dr Subhash Sharma, general secretary of BJP Punjab, who was in Una and surrounding areas, said. “We couldn’t find any active campaign of AAP here .. this time the change will be to choose BJP again. Riwaaz will change for sure in this way. People have come to know about the works of AAP in Punjab and Delhi and Congress has been exposed already..so Modi Ji’s and Jai Ramji’s welfare works will repeat our government in Himachal.”

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, while campaigning in Himachal Pradesh this week, targeted the BJP and said Himachal needs a “new engine ki sarkar” rather than “double engine ki sarkar”.