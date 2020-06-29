Submit report, HC tells Ludhiana DC and D&SJ after resident alleges illegal sand mining

The petition alleged heavy vehicular movement, which is posing a threat to the embankment and dam over river Sutlej in the villages. (Express Photo/Representational) The petition alleged heavy vehicular movement, which is posing a threat to the embankment and dam over river Sutlej in the villages. (Express Photo/Representational)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Ludhiana’s Deputy Commissioner as well as its district and sessions judge to visit the sites, where illegal sand mining is alleged to be taking place and submit a report within fifteen days.

“In any case the resources of the state are limited, which need to be preserved,” said a division bench of the HC in an order released Monday. The case has been adjourned for next hearing on July 14.

A Ludhiana resident Balvir Singh, in the petition filed through advocate Ferry Sofat, submitted that illegal sand mining is taking place in villages Mattewara, Jhungian, Mangli, Ror, Boothgarh and Gandisheru. The petition also alleges heavy vehicular movement, which is posing a threat to the embankment and dam over river Sutlej in the villages.

“In case the dam over the river Satluj breaks, it will flood thousands of acres of land of the petitioner and others,” the petition states. A Rajasthan-based company has been named in the petition, alleging the mining was taking place at its behest.

