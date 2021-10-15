‘Heinous Talibani crime’: National SC commission chief condemns lynching at Singhu protest site

Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vijay Sampla has condemned the brutal lynching of a man at the farmers’ protest site at Singhu near the Delhi-Haryana border on Friday morning.

“The incident in which a Scheduled Caste man was killed and his hand chopped off at the Singhu border is a heinous Talibani crime,” he said. The body of a Dalit man, identified as Tarn Taran resident Lakhbir Singh, was found hanging close to the main stage of the protest site with a severed hand.

After watching a viral video of the victim, Sampla said it seemed that the protesting farmers had no fear of the law. “No matter how big the mistake, no one has the right to kill the accused,” he pointed out.

“Singhu border is the main hub of the farmers’ protests where leaders and workers of various farmers’ organisations have deployed 24-hour security. Even in this security, the Dalit man was brutally beaten, his hand chopped, brought near the same platform and then tied up with a rope and hung upside down, while the activists of farmer organisations acted as mute spectator(s),” said Sampla.