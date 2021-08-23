Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in several parts of Punjab

HEAVY RAIN that continued through Saturday night resulted in waterlogging in several parts of Bathinda Sunday, marring ‘Raksha Bandhan’ celebrations.

Several streets in areas such as Power House Road, Civil Lines area, Sirki Bazaar etc. were under upto 4.5 feet-deep water, resulting in much inconvenience to commuters.

A total of 81 mm rainfall was recorded on Saturday night and Sunday morning. On Sunday, the vehicle of Master Harmander Singh, deputy mayor of Bathinda, was submerged in water accumulated on Power House Road.

The water levels started receding in a few areas by 1 am, but low lying areas like Sirki Bazar, Paras Ram Colony were still waterlogged at the time of filing this report.

Bathinda is no stranger to waterlogging during rains. Local residents say they have been facing this problem for the past three decades.

The only difference is that the water has begun to recede faster as compared to previous years.