scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Hawara panel submits memorandums to MLAs for release of Sikh political Prisoners

The committee — led by Prof Baljinder Singh — has requested the MLAs that Bandi Singhs are residents of Punjab and their families are entitled to their release because most such Sikh prisoners have exhibited good conduct during their stay in jails.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
August 4, 2022 10:16:58 pm
Hawara panel submits memorandumto AAP MLA Ashok Prashar in Ludhiana. (Express/Sourced)

The Hawara Committee Release Front, on Thursday, submitted memorandums to four MLAs of Ludhiana, including one from Shiromani Akali Dal Badal, to urge the release of Sikh political prisoners.

The committee members on Thursday met SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, as well as MLAs from AAP — Ashok Parashar, Madan Lal Baga and Gurpreet Bassi — to take up the matter of release of Sikh political prisoners who have completed their sentences as prescribed by the courts in the Punjab Assembly.

The committee — led by Prof Baljinder Singh — has requested the MLAs that Bandi Singhs are residents of Punjab and their families are entitled to their release because most such Sikh prisoners have exhibited good conduct during their stay in jails. The Hawara panel urged politicians not to politicise the issue. The panel also urged the MLAs to follow the example of the the Tamil Nadu Assembly, which passed a resolution in September 2018 in favor of release of Rajiv Gandhi’s killers, that ultimately led to AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, walking free in May after 31 years.

The panel has already delivered memorandums to members of legislative Assembly in three districts of Majha who have responded favourably, said Professor Baljinder Singh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star feesPremium
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 10:16:58 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Seems like a pat on the back’: Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

2

Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, raise issues

3

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

4

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

5

Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s nephew against Shinde

Featured Stories

Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy
At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy
Mahua to Carla: There's always something about Marie
Mahua to Carla: There's always something about Marie
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir and India’s Gurdeep celebrate CWG podium finish with Moosewala songs

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir and India’s Gurdeep celebrate CWG podium finish with Moosewala songs

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul
Mumbai

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’

Premium
Why Govt has withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill
Explained

Why Govt has withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill

Russia sentences US basketball star to 9 yrs in jail

Russia sentences US basketball star to 9 yrs in jail

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
Kharge, Goyal spar in RS over ED summons

Kharge, Goyal spar in RS over ED summons

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
From The NYT

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Premium
‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement