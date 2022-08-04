Hawara panel submits memorandums to MLAs for release of Sikh political Prisoners

The Hawara Committee Release Front, on Thursday, submitted memorandums to four MLAs of Ludhiana, including one from Shiromani Akali Dal Badal, to urge the release of Sikh political prisoners.

The committee members on Thursday met SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, as well as MLAs from AAP — Ashok Parashar, Madan Lal Baga and Gurpreet Bassi — to take up the matter of release of Sikh political prisoners who have completed their sentences as prescribed by the courts in the Punjab Assembly.

The committee — led by Prof Baljinder Singh — has requested the MLAs that Bandi Singhs are residents of Punjab and their families are entitled to their release because most such Sikh prisoners have exhibited good conduct during their stay in jails. The Hawara panel urged politicians not to politicise the issue. The panel also urged the MLAs to follow the example of the the Tamil Nadu Assembly, which passed a resolution in September 2018 in favor of release of Rajiv Gandhi’s killers, that ultimately led to AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, walking free in May after 31 years.

The panel has already delivered memorandums to members of legislative Assembly in three districts of Majha who have responded favourably, said Professor Baljinder Singh.