Hawara panel submits memorandums to MLAs for release of Sikh political Prisoners

August 4, 2022 10:16:58 pm
The Hawara Committee Release Front, on Thursday, submitted memorandums to four MLAs of Ludhiana, including one from Shiromani Akali Dal Badal, to urge the release of Sikh political prisoners.
The committee members on Thursday met SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, as well as MLAs from AAP — Ashok Parashar, Madan Lal Baga and Gurpreet Bassi — to take up the matter of release of Sikh political prisoners who have completed their sentences as prescribed by the courts in the Punjab Assembly.
The committee — led by Prof Baljinder Singh — has requested the MLAs that Bandi Singhs are residents of Punjab and their families are entitled to their release because most such Sikh prisoners have exhibited good conduct during their stay in jails. The Hawara panel urged politicians not to politicise the issue. The panel also urged the MLAs to follow the example of the the Tamil Nadu Assembly, which passed a resolution in September 2018 in favor of release of Rajiv Gandhi’s killers, that ultimately led to AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, walking free in May after 31 years.
The panel has already delivered memorandums to members of legislative Assembly in three districts of Majha who have responded favourably, said Professor Baljinder Singh.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’Premium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Latest News
At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy
Your Daily Wrap: Justice UU Lalit to be next CJI, China conducts missile strikes near Taiwan; and more
Sonam Kapoor shares photo of her swollen feet, says pregnancy is ‘not pretty sometimes’
Amit Panghal’s journey to CWG medal: Monotone boxing style to multihued, impish to maturity, instinctive to thoughtful
Russian court sentences US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in jail
Ex-TikToker among 3 held for robbing elderly couple in Gurgaon
Star Wars series Andor explores dark days in the galaxy’s revolution
Commonwealth Games: Princess Charlotte was a total mood during outing with parents William and Kate
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs
Kuruthi Aattam director Sri Ganesh: Rahul Dravid is my inspiration
Bengaluru: Inmates of backward class hostels oppose shift to building 20km from college
Alia Bhatt shares adorable photo of Ranbir Kapoor from Brahmastra sets: ‘He would make these little hearts for me…’