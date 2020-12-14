Haryana government barricades NH-9 again, removed by farmers

Barricading in Hansi on Pipla bridge on Sunday morning

AFTER BRIEFLY sealing borders with Punjab at three points on Saturday, Haryana created barricades on Pipla Bridge in Hansi district Sunday morning. Hurdles were created overnight using sewer pipes and a cement-bitumen mixture in between to strengthen the barrier. Boulders were also used.

Ranjodh Singh Lambi, a youth Akali Dal worker who was going to Delhi on Sunday before noon, saw these barriers being removed by farmers of Punjab and Haryana jointly with the help of tractors. “I was going to Delhi along with other villagers, when a traffic blockade was seen at Pipla Bridge and later we came to know about barricading done by Haryana government. Farmers saod it was perhaps done overnight as last evening, the road was clear. By about 12.30 pm, all hurdles were removed by farmers and movement of traffic was allowed. However boulders and slabs were thrown on the sides,” he said.

Ranjodh had come from Lambi village of Muktsar district of Punjab. Jaswinder Singh (40), another farmer from Kheowali village of Muktsar said, “I don’t know why Haryana is creating hurdles when they know farmers will remove them anyway. Over 100 trolleys and several cars had to pass that bridge to reach Delhi.”

Jagmeet Singh Khudian, from Khudian village of Muktsar said, “While we were passing through Hisar, we saw 5-6 vehicles parked on the roadside full of mud, bitumen. I think they will create more hurdles with that material. But that will not stop people from coming towards Delhi.”

The hurdles were created near Singhvi village of Hansi and residents of that village and surrounding areas came in no time to start removing the hurdles. They even raised slogans against the NDA government and even Haryana government for “troubling” the farmers and general commuters repeatedly. This highway is NH-9. Meanwhile, at Dabwali side on NH-54, boulders placed to narrow the road were manually removed by Bathinda villagers on Sunday morning, said Kulwant Sharma, block president of BKU (Ugrahan) from Sangat block of Bathinda district.

