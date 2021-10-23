Harsimrat faces farmers’ protest, says ‘those who sacrificed everything being shown black flags’

Farm activists from Kirti Kisan Union (KKU) Friday opposed the visit of SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal to Baghapurana, Moga district, and showed her black flags.

Farmers alleged that despite the directions of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to political parties in Punjab to refrain from campaigning or holding political rallies till the three farm laws aren’t rolled back, the Akali Dal was still holding political gatherings.

“We will keep protesting and opposing political rallies and meetings of all political parties in Punjab till farm agitation is going on. We got to know that Harsimrat Badal came to hold a political meeting with workers of Akali Dal so we opposed the visit. Politicians can only attend weddings and death rituals but not any political rallies and campaign activities for polls,” said Jasmail Singh, block secretary, Kirti Kisan Union.

Addressing a press conference at Moga later, Harsimrat attacked Capt Amarinder Singh for “failing to get farmers’ demands met when he was the chief minister”.

Referring to her resignation as Union minister and end of SAD’s alliance with BJP over farm laws, Harsimrat further said: “Those who sacrificed everything for farmers are now being shown black flags by some people”.

Harsimrat while targeting both Captain and new Punjab CM Charanjit Channi said, “Captain saab kisaani rol gaye tey Channi adda Punjab rol gaye…(Captain went away after ruining Punjab’s farmers and now Channi has ruined half of Punjab) Who can be a more incapable CM than Channi who has handed over half of Punjab to Centre. BSF failed to stop drugs, weapons, drones within 15 km then what will it do in 50 km.”

“Congress and BJP has always been one, we knew it since long that Capt Amarinder was hand in glove with BJP, but we never knew that he will ditch the farmers of his own state,” said Harsimrat.

“It is collective responsibility of Congress that they won after making false promises, not just of Captain. That’s the reason that now when people ask what you did in five years, their MLAs manhandle and thrash voters,” said Harsimrat, referring to Pathankot incident where Bhoa MLA Joginder Pal allegedly thrashed a youth when questioned about his performance in five years.

“Channi knows that soon code of conduct will be imposed so there’s no harm in making tall promises because talks cost nothing. But people are aware now, they won’t be fooled by Congress’ false promises again. Channi is getting his hoardings installed worth crores. Earlier, it was Captain and now Channi who is getting photos clicked with farmers but none has got any compensation…,” said Harsimrat, who conducted meetings with women workers of Akali Dal in Moga.