Harsimrat hits back: Congress should check Captain Amarinder Singh’s attendance

JUSTIFYING HER presence in the Akali Dal’s recently held core committee meeting in Chandigarh, Union Minister Harsimrat Badal said that it was for the “core committee to decide whom to invite”.

Harsimrat, who was in Bathinda Monday, was reacting to remarks by Congress leaders where they targeted her participation in the SAD meet. “My work is going on very well. Congress needs to focus on their own work. They should check attendance of their CM rather than checking attendance of SAD’s core committee.”

Taking a dig at Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, she accused him of hardly attending office. About Congress calling SAD a ‘private limited company’, she said: “Congress needs to focus on the promises they made in their manifesto and should deliver on them rather than raising allegations against others.”

Reacting to the recent statement of SAD’s rebel MLA, Parminder Dhindsa, where called SAD leaders a bunch of sycophants, she said, ”In that case Parminder himself was also a sycophant when he remained part of the party for the past many years. Maybe he was talking about himself. It is really sad that under family pressure, he is spoiling his political career as he had a bright future in the party.”

Targeting Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, she said, ”Normally parents sacrifice everything for the growth of their children. But in the present case, he( Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa) himself enjoyed all senior positions in the party and when the turn of his son (Parminder Dhindsa) came to witness political growth…family pressure is being put on him. It is really sad state of affairs. I don’t want to say anything more on this issue.”

