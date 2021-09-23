Harsimrat asks Channi to order girdawari for cotton crop to assess farmers’ losses

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday urged Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to order an immediate ‘girdawari’ to assess the extent of loss suffered by cotton farmers in the Talwandi Sabo block following an acute attack of pink bollworm.

In a statement here, Harsimrat said hundreds of farmers in Shekhu, Mirgeana, Jajjal, Natheha and Malkana villages had ploughed their standing cotton crop after failing to control the pink bollworm attack. “The farmers sprayed pesticides as per recommendations of the state agriculture department but it did not have any effect and in the end they were forced to plough their standing crop,” she added.

Harsimrat further said that earlier, the entire Talwandi Sabo belt as well as neighbouring areas faced inclement weather due to which their cotton crop was affected.

“Now standing cotton crop in more than 10,000 acres has been damaged. Farmers of the area are facing an acute crisis.”

She said it was unfortunate that despite widespread media attention on the plight of cotton farmers, the Congress government had not ordered a girdawari in the case nor given any interim relief to the affected farmers.