Harassed by panchayat members, sarpanch ends life in Ludhiana village

Inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO Machhiwara police station said that based on the contents of the suicide note, an FIR has been registered against seven people on charges of abetment to suicide but they are yet to be arrested. (File)

The sarpanch of Shatabgarh village in Machhiwara block of Ludhiana district allegedly died by suicide, after allegedly being harassed by other panchayat members, Tuesday. Dharampal (34), the sarpanch allegedly consumed some poisonous substance and died. He was earlier in Congress and had later joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). His mother in her statement to the police said that her son had been depressed for some days. She alleged that some members of the panchayat and some other people from the village were “demanding money” from Dharampal due to which he took the extreme step. He was taken to a hospital but he could not be saved. Police said that a suicide note has been recovered from the pocket of the deceased in which he has alleged harassment and it was being verified.