Thursday, July 21, 2022

Hara Bhara Ludhiana: Mobile ‘tree ATM’ to distribute free saplings launched

Ludhiana residents can get free saplings by giving a missed call on 8289066979 or by visiting the website of the NGO CityNeeds.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 21, 2022 3:24:36 pm
Ludhiana, Tree ATMA team with officials from the forest department and the municipal corporation would supply the saplings in collaboration with CityNeeds.(Express Photo)

The Ludhiana district administration, in association with local NGO CityNeeds, launched a Hara Bhara Ludhiana mission on Thursday to offer free saplings through a mobile “tree ATM”.

A “Hariyali Van” was flagged off by Chetandeep Singh, a retired range officer who comes from a family of freedom fighters, in the presence of deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik said people could give a missed call on 8289066979 or visit the website http://www.cityneeds.info to get free saplings, which the van would deliver at their doorsteps.

Malik said residents would first get a link on their phones and they could fill an online form with details such as number of saplings they need, saplings of their choice and their address. A team with officials from the forest department and the municipal corporation would supply the saplings in collaboration with CityNeeds. The officials would also offer support in planting the saplings.

Accompanied by additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal, the deputy commissioner said it was the duty of every citizen to contribute to the well-being of Mother Earth and that the plantation campaign must become a people’s movement. She exhorted the people to give top priority to environment conservation, saying they should start their efforts by planting one sapling near their houses.

Malik appreciated the efforts of Mridula Jain from the Let’s Clean Ludhiana Foundation, Harleen from Act Humane, Parteek Verma and Mandeep from the Marshal Aid Foundation, Maneet Dewan and Satpal from CityNeeds, Dr S B Pandhi from Small Ideas Great Ideas, and other NGOs for supporting the district administration in several initiatives.

