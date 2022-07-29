Har Ghar Tiranga: 3 lakh flags to be distributed in Ludhiana

Three lakh Tricolours will be hoisted on houses, government offices and buildings under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative to mark the 75th Independence Day from August 13 to 15 across the district, said the Ludhiana administration Thursday.

Chairing a meeting to discuss plan to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said that three lakh national flags would be distributed among the people by the administration. She directed the heads of all the departments to submit department-wise requisition for flags by Friday to the office of ADC (rural development).

She said that distribution centres would also be set up in the district where a large size flag would be provided to the people for Rs 25, medium size for Rs 18 and the small one (6×9 inch) for Rs 9.

Malik also asked the officers of panchayat, civic bodies, police, food supply, revenue, industry and other departments to ensure active participation of their staff members under the programme.

She directed the officers to take all required measures for success of the programme by encouraging the residents of the district. She appealed to the public and all government employees to participate in the programme by hoisting flags on their houses.