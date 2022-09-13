scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Gym owner in Ludhiana shoots self, critical

ASI Sukhwinder Singh of Jagatpuri police post said that the incident took place minutes after other gym members left around 11.30 am. Malhotra bolted the door from inside and shot himself in the head.

At present, Malhotra is on ventilator. The reason behind the extreme step can be ascertained after recording his statement, the ASI added.

A 32-year-old gymnasium owner allegedly shot himself in the head with his revolver at his gym in Ludhiana on Monday. He was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where his condition is stated to be critical.

The gym owner has been identified as Honey Malhotra.

The Haibowal police initiated an investigation after reaching the spot. The police also scanned the CCTV cameras installed in the gym in Sandhu Nagar.

Meanwhile, his wife sent someone to check when Malhotra did not respond to phone calls. When Malhotra did not open the door at the gym, his wife reached there and tried to break open the door with the help of locals. Later a man somehow managed to enter the gym after scaling the wall of the adjoining building where he saw Malhotra lying in a pool of blood. He opened the door from inside following which Malhotra was rushed to the hospital.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 05:35:16 am
