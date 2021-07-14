Guru Angad Dev Vet varsity starts on-campus shop for sale of dairy products

These products will be available for sale at the shop from 7 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 6 pm daily. While liquid milk can be purchased with coupons only, other products can be bought with cash payments (Representational image)

Punjab’s veterinary varsity, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, on Wednesday inaugurated the first-of-its-kind shop on its campus for sale of its in-house fresh dairy products, at affordable rates.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice chancellor, GADVASU, who inaugurated the shop on Wednesday, said that the unique selling point of the products at their shop is that they are manufactured from the fresh milk of animals from the varsity’s very own cattle farm. “Hygiene is of utmost importance when it comes to the manufacture of dairy products. Each product is made with fresh milk from animals from our varsity’s farm. Also, we have tried to keep the rates very affordable, so that students, faculty, and anyone and everyone can afford and enjoy our healthy dairy products.”

“It is the first such centralised sale point opened on campus to promote healthy and hygienic dairy products,” Dr Inderjeet added.

The Experimental Dairy Plant (EDP) of the college is using the milk produced at GADVASU dairy farm to prepare pasteurised liquid milk, and various types of clean, hygienic, and nutritious processed milk products such as plain lassi, masala lassi, sweetened lassi, paneer, milk cake, flavoured milk, mozzarella cheese, and ice-cream, among other things. “The EDP was established for imparting hands-on training to the students, entrepreneurs and preparing fresh and hygienic milk products for the consumers,” said GADVASU in a statement.

These products will be available for sale at the shop from 7 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 6 pm daily. While liquid milk can be purchased with coupons only, other products can be bought with cash payments. Milk coupons will also be available at this sale point on selected days.

Dr Ramneek, Dean, CODST said that the Experimental Dairy Plant of the college is committed to supplying fresh and quality milk and milk products. He praised the scientists of the college for their dedication and hard work in the preparation and distribution of fresh, hygienic, and quality milk products to consumers.