Group of assailants kill minor boy inside Ludhiana hospital’s emergency ward

A group of around 15 men allegedly attacked a 15-year-old youth inside the emergency ward of the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana late on Thursday night, which subsequently led to his death. The assailants attacked the minor boy with sharp-edged weapons which left gashes on his neck, head and arms.

As per the FIR, the incident took place in the presence of several doctors, nurses and patients. The group barged into the ward with swords and axes and apart from attacking the youth, they vandalised doors and windows of the hospital.

According to the police, the attack was a fallout of a longstanding clash between two groups. The victim, identified as Savan Kumar (15), a student Class VII from the EWS Colony, has accompanied his elder brother Sumit and his brother-in-law Rajvir to the hospital after a clash with the other group left Sumit injured. The rival group had allegedly attacked Sumit with a glass bottle and also abused Savan.

Rajvir in his statement to the police said the Sumit had gone inside the emergency ward while Savan was waiting outside. Soon, at least 15 men from the other group reached the hospital on bikes and gheraoed Savan. “They started assaulting him with swords, axes and other sharp-edged weapons. He ran inside the ward to save himself and tried to close the door but they smashed the glass windows and door and barged inside. Savan received grievous injuries on his neck, head and arms,” Rajvir told the police in his statement.

The incident took place even as the Ludhiana Police had set up a special post (chowki) inside the hospital premises. According to Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma, a team of three cops led by an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rajinder Singh was deputed at the post but on Thursday night, all three of them “were found missing from their duty”. Sharma added, “We have ordered an inquiry into the incident.”

According to Dr Gurmehar Kaur, who was on emergency duty in the ward, a group of youths badly assaulted Savan following which he was rushed to the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in an ambulance but was declared dead on arrival.

Inspector Nardev Singh, SHO division number 2 police station, said an FIR has been registered against seven identified and eight unidentified persons. “Those who have been booked by name include Vishal, Sahil, Abhishek, Ankur, Manu, Sahil alias Sorpi and Vikas — all from the EWS Colony. They had a rivalry with the deceased and his brother over petty issues and earlier too, the two groups had minor clashes. All of them are youths aged 17 to 22. We are yet to arrest them,” said the SHO. “None from the hospital alerted us about the attack,” the SHO added.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 302, 341, 186, 353, 506, 148, 149 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act on Rajvir’s statement.