Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority demolishes seven illegal colonies in Ludhiana

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) on Wednesday demolished seven illegal colonies in three villages- Kulieawal, Kakka, Bhamian Kalan of the district.

On the order of Additional Chief Administrator GLADA Amarinder Singh Malhi, notices to these unauthorized colonies have already been issued under section 39 of PAPR Act 1995 (amended-2014).

As per orders, a special demolition team was constituted under Estate Officer (Regulatory) Baljinder Singh Dhillon, two SDE’s Suraj Manchanda and Divleen Singh along with six JEs Karan Aggarwal, Sahil Sahi, Rohit Goyal, Veerpal Singh, Sangharsh Veer Singh and Amandeep Singh.

The Chief Administrator GLADA has appealed to general public not to purchase property/plots/buildings in unauthorized colonies as GLADA will not provide any facility like water supply, sewerage, electricity connections, street lights etc.