scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority demolishes seven illegal colonies in Ludhiana

The Chief Administrator GLADA has appealed to general public not to purchase property/plots/buildings in unauthorized colonies as GLADA will not provide any facility like water supply, sewerage, electricity connections, street lights etc

As per orders, a special demolition team was constituted. (Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) on Wednesday demolished seven illegal colonies in three villages- Kulieawal, Kakka, Bhamian Kalan of the district.

On the order of Additional Chief Administrator GLADA Amarinder Singh Malhi, notices to these unauthorized colonies have already been issued under section 39 of PAPR Act 1995 (amended-2014).

As per orders, a special demolition team was constituted under Estate Officer (Regulatory) Baljinder Singh Dhillon, two SDE’s Suraj Manchanda and Divleen Singh along with six JEs Karan Aggarwal, Sahil Sahi, Rohit Goyal, Veerpal Singh, Sangharsh Veer Singh and Amandeep Singh.

The Chief Administrator GLADA has appealed to general public not to purchase property/plots/buildings in unauthorized colonies as GLADA will not provide any facility like water supply, sewerage, electricity connections, street lights etc.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 11:27:03 am
Next Story

WhatsApp Pay India chief quits within months of taking charge

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close