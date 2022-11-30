scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Grain transport tenders scam: Vigilance files supplementary chargesheet against Ashu

A senior vigilance official said that the supplementary chargesheet has been filed in the court of additional session judge Ajit Atri after attaching the prosecution sanction received from the state government.

The state government on November 27 had granted prosecution sanction against Bharat Bhushan Ashu, a senior Congress leader (File)

The Vigilance Bureau Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Punjab’s former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the alleged foodgrain transport tenders scam.

“Special principal secretary (parliamentary affairs), Ravneet Kaur has signed the prosecution orders after the approval from Punjab CM,” said the official.

The state government on November 27 had granted prosecution sanction against Ashu, a senior Congress leader.

The vigilance bureau on November 14 had submitted a preliminary chargesheet in a Ludhiana court against Ashu, contractor Telu Ram and commission agent Krishan Lal Dhotiwala.

Ashu was arrested on August 22 with Congress alleging that AAP government was indulging in “witch hunting”.

This had come after the vigilance bureau on August 16 had registered a case against the owner/partners of Gurdas Ram & Company, unnamed officers/officials of the state food and civil supplies department, and employees of concerned procurement agencies for allegedly committing irregularities in allotting labour, cartage and transportation tenders for grain markets in Ludhiana district.

FIR was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable security, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the IPC and sections 7 (), 8, 12 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau police station in Ludhiana.

Earlier, the vigilance had arrested contractor Telu Ram, Ashu and two commission agents- Krishan Lal Dhotiwala and Anil Jain. All are in judicial custody.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 10:14:28 pm
Voter data case: BBMP staff threaten strike if arrests continue, oppose multiple probes

