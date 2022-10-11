Grain-lifting tenders scam: VB searches ex-dy director’s house; recovers cash, foreign currency

The vigilance bureau Monday searched the residence of the dismissed deputy director of food and civil supplies department Rakesh Kumar Singla in Rajguru Nagar Ludhiana, and claimed recovery of cash in Indian and foreign currency.

Singla is a co-accused in grain-lifting tenders scam was searched in Rajguru Nagar of Ludhiana. The search went on for more than five hours. Former minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu is one of the accused in the case and currently lodged in Patiala jail after arrest in this case.

Singla has been dismissed from the department for allegedly hiding his Canada PR and fleeing abroad without taking ex-India leave. It was alleged that despite multiple enquiries pending against him for graft and irregularities, Ashu had promoted him as chairman of vigilance committee in the department. Vigilance claimed that Ashu’s meetings with contractors, who allegedly paid bribes to bag grain-lifting tenders in Ludhiana district, were allegedly arranged via Singla who was posted at Chandigarh, and he was Ashu’s blue-eyed boy.

Ludhiana range vigilance SSP Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said that Rs 1.50 lakh cash in Indian currency and some foreign currency notes including US dollars, UK pounds and a few from South American countries (valuing around Rs 4000), 24 tolas of gold, 2.65 kg silver and three phones were recovered from Singla’s residence. “Our team also did measurements of the house to calculate its estimated value. The search was conducted after procuring a search warrant,” said SSP.