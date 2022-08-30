scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Grain-lifting tenders scam: ED seeks details of Ashu’s properties, to probe money laundering charges

On Monday, a local Ludhiana court of chief judicial magistrate Sumit Kakkar extended Ashu's police remand for two days.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu comes out of a Ludhiana court on Monday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The Directorate of Enforcement has started a probe against former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and other accused in the alleged grain-lifting tenders scam during previous Congress government, when he was the food and civil supplies minister.

In a written communication, the ED has sought documents of the case from vigilance bureau, Ludhiana range, for inquiry under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A senior vigilance official said that the ED has sought a certified copy of the FIR, details of bank accounts and movable/immovable properties of accused and their family and case-related documents.

Public prosecutor advocate Balwinder Singh said that they had sought an extension of five days in Ashu’s remand but the court granted two days. The food and civil supplies department was yet to trace and provide the file which Ashu had cleared regarding the appointment of another accused, Rakesh Kumar Singla, as the chairman of central vigilance committee (CVC) in the department. Singla is absconding and has reportedly fled abroad. He was recently dismissed from the food and civil supplies department.

“The file which was cleared by Ashu appointing Singla as chairman of CVC is still not traceable. The department has not provided us the file regarding his appointment. Also, other aspects regarding investigation need to be verified after questioning of Ludhiana Mayor, some investors and Ashu’s chartered accountant who have been asked to provide details regarding his properties,” said Singh.

