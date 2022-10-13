Grain-lifting tenders scam: Congress councillor Sunny Bhalla arrested

The Ludhiana range of Punjab vigilance bureau Wednesday arrested Congress councillor Gagandeep Sunny Bhalla, in the alleged grain-lifting transportation scam. Bhalla is an aide of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the co-accused in the case and arrested. Bhalla is considered former minister’s right hand in Ludhiana city.

“Gagandeep Sunny Bhalla has been arrested. During probe it came out that he also helped Ashu and other accused in concealing and adjusting bribe money. He will be produced in the court Thursday,” said Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu, SSP vigilance, Ludhiana range.

Since Ashu’s arrest, Bhalla was among the most active Congress leaders who were protesting against it claiming that Ashu has been “implicated in false case.” He was also called for questioning but vigilance found his replies to their queries “unsatisfactory.”

The vigilance has alleged that many contractors had bagged contracts for lifting and transporting wheat and paddy grains from mandis of Ludhiana district, after paying bribe. The vigilance further said that the in-gate passes pertaining to loading/unloading of food grains and registration numbers of vehicles used for the carriage have been found to be of scooters/motorcycles/cars, which cannot transport foodgrains. This is the fourth arrest in the case.