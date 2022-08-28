scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Grain-lifting tenders scam: Ashu remains in police remand, mayor quizzed

Bharat Bhushan Ashu being taken to court in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A local court of Ludhiana on Saturday extended the police remand of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu by two days. He has been sent to police remand till August 29.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) nominated Inderjit Singh Indi, another PA and close confidant of former minister, as an accused in the case. He is currently absconding.

Tightening its grip over Ashu’s close aides, Ludhiana VB also questioned Balkar Singh Sandhu, the Mayor of Ludhiana, on Saturday. He was quizzed by the VB for over an hour.

Ludhiana vigilance SSP Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said that they were in the process of tracing properties in which Ashu reportedly invested along with some of his aides. Some of such properties are also reportedly abroad and some investors via whom he made investments are also being called for questioning.

“Ludhiana Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu was summoned to procure some details regarding properties he invested in. He cooperated with us and has assured us to provide all details we have asked for,” said the SSP.

“After Ashu’s arrest, Inderjit Indi was handed over a bag which probably contained some documents and other important material. He was the closest to the former minister and was working as his PA. His premises have been raided to find that bag, but he is absconding,” a senior VB official said.

Meanwhile, sacked DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon, who had submitted a fresh complaint to the VB against Ashu on Friday, reached the office of Ludhiana police commissioner on Saturday. He alleged that despite Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the city, Congress workers sitting outside the VB office under a tent were not dispersed.

However, by evening, police got the makeshift tent installed by Congress workers removed and the gathering was dispersed.

Earlier, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had argued that they were not creating any ruckus or raising slogans but sitting peacefully at zila parishad office opposite the VB to which none can object.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 12:53:10 am
Free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh in Cong’s healthcare manifesto

