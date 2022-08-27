Grain-lifting tenders case: Vigilance summons Congress councillor; sacked DSP files fresh complaint against Ashu

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday summoned Congress councillor from Ludhiana, Gagandeep Sunny Bhalla, for questioning in the grain-lifting tenders irregularities case.

Bhalla is a confidant of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who has been arrested by the VB in the case.

“Bhalla has been summoned to join the investigation. He was summoned today but did not appear. He will be summoned again,” said Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu, SSP Vigilance, Ludhiana range.

Since Ashu’s arrest, Bhalla was among the most active Congress leaders who had been protesting against it claiming that Ashu has been “implicated in a false case”.

Meanwhile, Balwinder Singh Sekhon, the dismissed DSP, reached the VB office in Ludhiana and submitted a fresh complaint to the SSP Vigilance against Ashu. Sekhon alleged in the complaint that Ashu was involved in 1992 bomb blast at Gur Mandi and four alleged murders, but was never chargesheeted. “I have requested SSP to probe these cases again and I want to depose as a witness in them. I have also offered to submit details of several properties owned by Ashu which he got by illegal means,” said Sekhon.

Sekhon, a PPS officer, was dismissed from police service after his confrontation with Ashu. Both had accused each other of harassment and sending abusive messages. Sekhon, who was posted as DSP with Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, had named Ashu as one of the accused in his probe report in 2019 in Change of Land Use (CLU) scam.

The VB said that it was tracing the properties of Ashu and PA and co-accused in the case, Meenu Pankaj Malhotra. “We are in touch with Municipal Corporation officials and revenue department to trace more properties. Prima facie Ashu also invested money in real estate in foreign countries along with his confidants. It is all being probed,” said an official.

Ashu will be produced before the court on Saturday. SSP Sandhu said that they would request the court to extend the police remand of the accused.

The Vigilance had alleged that Telu Ram, one of the contractors who had bagged a contract for lifting grains from mandis of Ludhiana district, had allegedly paid a bribe of Rs 26 lakh to get the tender during Ashu’s tenure as food and civil supplies minister. He allegedly paid Rs 20 lakh to Rakesh Singla, deputy director of the department, now dismissed and absconding; and Rs 6 lakh to Meenu Pankaj Malhotra, Ashu’s PA.

Meanwhile, the VB was conducting raids at the residence of Inderjit Indi, another confidant of Ashu, till the filing of this report.

Cong Punjab affairs in-charge backs Ashu AICC Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary came out in support of Ashu and reached Congress’s makeshift tent outside Vigilance office in Ludhiana on Thursday.

Chaudhary said that AAP was the B-team of BJP. The AAP government has been targeting Congress leaders at the behest of BJP, he said.

Chaudhary said that AAP has failed in fulfilling pre-poll promises in Punjab. “AAP has also failed in maintaining law and order and to divert the attention from the main issues, it is adopting cheap tactics,” he said.

Chaudhary condemned the way the AAP was “targeting the Opposition leaders and termed action against former ministers Ashu and Dharamsot ‘political vendetta’”.

What is the case filed by dismissed DSP

Formerly a DSP with Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, Sekhon had moved court against Ashu in January 2020, alleging harassment and criminal intimidation, related to inquiry of Grand Manor Homes CLU case. He had appealed to the court to direct police to file FIR under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against Ashu.

Sekhon had alleged that Ashu called and threatened him when he was conducting an inquiry in the Grand Manor Homes CLU case. Sekhon further alleged that the minister tried to use his political influence to derail the inquiry and asked him not to prepare an adverse report and when he refused to follow his instructions, Ashu allegedly issued open threats to him over phone.

The case pertains to ‘Grand Manor Homes’ – a residential flats project at Ishar Nagar in Ludhiana. With around 130 flats, the project was worth over Rs 70 crore. It was alleged that the flats were constructed on agricultural land for which a Change of Land Use (CLU) certificate was issued by Ludhiana Municipal Corporation based on forged land ownership documents.

As per the inquiry conducted by Sekhon, Ashu and another Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal were indicted in it. The probe was started in July 2018.

Later, the audio recordings of purported conversations between Ashu and DSP went viral in which the former minister was heard threatening the officer. Sekhon, a PPS officer, was suspended and eventually dismissed on Ashu’s complaint who alleged that he sent him ‘abusive text messages’.

Sekhon had contested assembly polls this year against both Ashu and Sidhu from their respective constituencies “not to win but to expose corrupt ministers”.

‘Mantri ho ya santri, sabko thokunga’ (Be it a minister or anyone, I won’t spare anyone), Sidhu had said, when the then Opposition AAP and SAD questioned him in Vidhan Sabha over the action taken by him against Ashu on the report submitted by the DSP in 2019.