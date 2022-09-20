scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Grain-lifting tender scam: Four more, including two officials, named as accused

SSP Vigilance Ludhiana range Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said that four people including two officials have been nominated in the FIR.

Meanwhile, a local Ludhiana court extended the remand of Krishan Lal Dhoti Wala, a commission agent who was arrested earlier, till Tuesday. (File)

The Ludhiana unit of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau Monday named four more people, including two officials, as accused in the alleged grain-lifting, transportation and labor cartage tenders scam case.

SSP Vigilance Ludhiana range Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said that four people including two officials have been nominated in the FIR. They are: Surinder Kumar Beri, retired district food and supplies controller (DFSC); Jagandeep Dhillon, PUNSUP district general manager (now suspended) and two commission agents (arhtiyas) Anil Jain and Mahavir Bansal.

“During interrogation of the other accused, their names were verified in irregularities related to tenders and transportation and storage of foodgrains in which bogus billing was also being done. They are yet to be arrested,” said Sandhu.

Meanwhile, a local Ludhiana court extended the remand of Krishan Lal Dhoti Wala, a commission agent who was arrested earlier, till Tuesday. Lal was the third to be arrested in the case after former Congress minister for food and civil supplies Bharat Bhushan Ashu and a contractor Telu Ram.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi boy who “came to see Mumbai”: Body in morgue, police try to trace t...Premium
Delhi boy who “came to see Mumbai”: Body in morgue, police try to trace t...
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...Premium
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...
The list of all the names: The CBI casebook – during UPA (2004-2014...Premium
The list of all the names: The CBI casebook – during UPA (2004-2014...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Sandhu said that during the probe it was found that Lal used to procure foodgrains from UP and Bihar at cheap rates and sell them at higher rates in Punjab. He was also allegedly involved in bogus billing related to irregularities in tenders.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 06:26:12 am
Next Story

Experts highlight ways to create balance between tech, human relationships

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement