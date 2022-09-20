Grain-lifting tender scam: Four more, including two officials, named as accused

The Ludhiana unit of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau Monday named four more people, including two officials, as accused in the alleged grain-lifting, transportation and labor cartage tenders scam case.

SSP Vigilance Ludhiana range Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said that four people including two officials have been nominated in the FIR. They are: Surinder Kumar Beri, retired district food and supplies controller (DFSC); Jagandeep Dhillon, PUNSUP district general manager (now suspended) and two commission agents (arhtiyas) Anil Jain and Mahavir Bansal.

“During interrogation of the other accused, their names were verified in irregularities related to tenders and transportation and storage of foodgrains in which bogus billing was also being done. They are yet to be arrested,” said Sandhu.

Meanwhile, a local Ludhiana court extended the remand of Krishan Lal Dhoti Wala, a commission agent who was arrested earlier, till Tuesday. Lal was the third to be arrested in the case after former Congress minister for food and civil supplies Bharat Bhushan Ashu and a contractor Telu Ram.

Sandhu said that during the probe it was found that Lal used to procure foodgrains from UP and Bihar at cheap rates and sell them at higher rates in Punjab. He was also allegedly involved in bogus billing related to irregularities in tenders.