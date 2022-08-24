Grain lifting tender ‘scam’: Ashu in police remand till August 27

A local court in Ludhiana Tuesday sent former minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in four-day police remand in an alleged foodgrain transportation tender scam, was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Makkar amid tight security.

The court also extended the police remand of another accused in the case, Telu Ram, by two days. During the over an hour-long argument, Ashu’s lawyers termed the case against the Punjab Congress working president as “false and frivolous.” They said it was a clear case of “political vendetta and rivalry only to placate some political bosses.”

Advocate Balwinder Singh, special public prosecutor, however, demanded seven day remand for Ashu and five-day extension in Telu Ram’s remand for further interrogation in the case. “Vigilance wants to interrogate them face-to-face to verify certain points,” he said.

As per the FIR registered by the Vigilance and probe findings till now, it is alleged that Telu Ram was one of the contractors who was allotted the tender for lifting foodgrains from mandis to godowns during Ashu’s tenure as food and civil supplies minister in the previous Congress governmnet. It was further alleged that Ram, during interrogation, told police that he paid a bribe of Rs 26 lakh to bag the tender, of which Rs 6 lakh was paid to Meenu Pankaj Malhotra, said to be the personal assistant of Ashu, and 20 lakh to Rakesh Kumar Singla, then deputy director in food and civil supplies department. The bribe, as per Vigilance, was taken by Singla and Malhotra on directions of Ashu. Both Malhotra and Singla have been booked in the case, and are absconding. Singla has reportedly fled to Canada.

Appearing for Ashu, Advocate Parupkar Singh Ghumman claimed that Telu Ram, in the court, denied meeting or speaking to Ashu and also said that he was pressured by the Vigilance to give a statement to the contrary.

“Today Telu Ram completely denied meeting or even speaking to Ashu. He said in the court that Vigilance recorded his statement by putting pressure on him and that he was forced to admit that he met Ashu. The Vigilance, through their counsel, argued that the foodgrain lifting policy was wrong but we have told the court that the policy being followed was upheld by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and is also being followed by the current AAP government.”

Ghumman further said that the vigilance DSP could not give any satisfactory reply when asked if there has been any financial loss to the exchequer. “We asked them if the state has suffered any financial loss to which their DSP could not give any satisfactory reply,” said Ghumman.

Advertisement

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and other party leaders were present in the court complex where the hearing took place.