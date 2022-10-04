Punjab govt to propose naming of Halwara airport after Kartar Sarabha

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced in the Assembly that the AAP government will propose that the upcoming international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana district be named after Ghadar revolutionary and freedom fighter Kartar Singh Sarabha.

Work has been initiated to upgrade the Indian Air Force station at Halwara into an international civil terminal, which will also be the first international airport in Ludhiana district — the business and industrial hub of Punjab.

On Monday, CM Mann — after being prodded about concerns raised by SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali regarding the pathetic state of a road, which was named after Kartar Singh Sarabha — said that not only will the road be repaired, but the state government will also propose to name the Halwara airport after him. Mann also thanked the Central government for naming Chandigarh International Airport (at Mohali) after Bhagat Singh.

“I thank the Central government for naming Mohali airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Ayali saab has pointed out that Kartar Singh Sarabha’s death anniversary is approaching on November 16. We will not only repair the road that was named after him at earliest, but will also propose that the upcoming airport at Halwara be named after him. We will send a request from our end, but the final decision rests with the Centre. It is my wish and belief that our airports, universities and other institutions should be named after those brave men who got us our freedom, this country’s independence…,” said CM Mann.

Earlier, SAD’s Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, had stated that the Ludhiana-Raikot road — which was rechristened as “Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg” in 2020 — was currently in a pathetic state and was ridden with potholes, which has forced local villagers to launch protests. Ayali said that the issue was flagged earlier too but no road repair work was ever undertaken.