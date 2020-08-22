Govt school teacher from Faridkot to get National Teachers’ Award

Rajinder Kumar

Rajinder Kumar (44), who teaches at the Government Primary School at Warabhaika village of Faridkot district, has been chosen for this year’s National Teachers’ Award.

Kumar, who is a post-graduate in applied physics, has been teaching here since 2008 with his wife Harinder Kaur, also a post-graduate in applied physics.

“We both had been promoted twice as science teachers for high school, but we turned down the promotions as we felt primary education needs to be strengthened so these children can perform better in senior classes,” said Kumar.

He added, “I used my applied physics knowledge in my teaching methodology. I prepared a language lab worth Rs 1,200 on my own which had a market price of Rs 35,000 nine years ago…This way, my wife and I and my wife used our knowledge gained in our PG degree to make teaching aids for children…”

The school had 165 students when he joined in 2008 and the strength is now 227. However, Rajinder said,” strength could have been more than 500 in our school as many students keep coming to our school from far off villages. But we don’t believe in enrolling students from far-off places, rather, we equip primary schools of those villages with teaching aids and encouraged students to take admissions in their village only.”

