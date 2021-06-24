Uproar over Sixth Pay Panel implementation: Govt doctors say reduction in non-practicing allowance will hit salary, warn of one-day strike

Doctors protest against cut in the NPA, in Tarn Taran on Wednesday. (Express photo)

THE JOINT Punjab government doctors coordination committee on Wednesday threatened to go on a strike on June 25 to protest the reduction in non-practicing allowance under the Sixth Pay Commission.

The committee includes PCMS doctors, PCMS specialist doctors, rural medical officers, Homeopathy, Ayurvedic, as well as veterinary doctors working with government departments.

“It is perhaps for the first time that all the government doctors practicing different disciplines have joined hands to protest for a common cause,” said Dr Gagandeep Singh, president of Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Doctors Association. He added, “Earlier our non-practicing allowance used to be 25% of our basic salary. However, the Sixth Pay Commission has reduced this to 20 per cent and also has delinked non-practicing allowance from basic salary.

This will reduce our salary. At a time when we should have been given an extra allowance for working hard as Covid warriors and helping the administration tackle the pandemic, they have decided to reduce our pay.”

On Wednesday, the doctors also submitted memorandums to Deputy Commissioners across the state in order to lodge their protest.

Dr Rohit Rampal, a member of PCMS association from Ludhiana said, “All our future incentives and increments will be reduced as they are determined on the basis of basic salary. Our pensions will also take a hit.”

Dr Ranjit Rai, ENT specialist at Mansa, who worked without taking any leaves last year to collect samples of suspected Covid patients said, “We want non-practicing allowance to be enhanced to 33 per cent, doctors should be given a special allowance for their fight against Covid and it should be linked with basic salary as before.”

The doctors earlier had decided to go on a one-day strike on June 23. Later, they pushed the date to June 25 after state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu sought two days to sort out the issue. Dr Gagandeep said, “If the talks fail, we will go on a day-long strike, and no Covid sampling will be done.”

“Doctors from medical colleges have also extended their support,” said Dr Rohit.

Sources revealed that senior doctors may face reduction in salary while juniors can get a minor hike.

Inderveer Singh Gill, secretary, PCMS doctors association, said that the entire medical system will come to a halt if the joint forum goes on strike.