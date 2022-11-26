Girls riding boat across Sutlej to reach school in punjab: Govt committee recommends setting up of pontoon bridge, shifting students to hostel

A Punjab government committee has recommended setting up a pontoon bridge to help facilitate two girls from a village in Ferozepur near India-Pakistan border, who have to take a boat ride and then walk 4-kms to reach a senior secondary school. The panel also suggested the girls from Kaluwara village, surrounded on three sides by waters of the Sutlej river and by intentional border fence on the fourth, be shifted to a hostel in city if their parents agree.

The four-member committee was constituted after National Human Rights Commission , taking suo motu cognizance of The Indian Express report.

The Indian Express report highlighted how Kareena Kaur (12) and Kirna Rani (13) from Kaluwara cross the river on bedi, a boat that is manoeuvered using an overhead cable or rope tethered to poles on either ends of the bank, and then walk to Gatti Rajoke village every to attend classes at the Government Senior Secondary School there. While the village has a primary school, children have to move to other villages to access high school, and boat is the only medium to cross the river.

The four member committee, constituted by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ferozepur Sagar Setia, visited Kaluwara to probe the matter. In its report, submitted to Setia, the committee said the “setting up of a pontoon bridge can facilitate students who move to other village via boat to access senior secondary school”.

“The committee, however, feels that CPWD is the right authority whose services can be procured to setup a pontoon bridge from Kaluwara to Gatti Rajoke,” read the report.